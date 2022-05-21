WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Top 5: Mark Henry Mad With Corey Graves, Nia Jax Slams Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Naomi Pulled

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2022

Check out the top 5 headlines that have been trending on WNS over the last few hours below:

Mark Henry Believes Jimmy Uso Should’ve Confronted Corey Graves For "Unprofessional" Comment

The talk of the pro wrestling world continues to be Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE during this past Monday's RAW broadcast as they [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 21, 2022 02:40PM

Nia Jax Says Nobody Has A Good Friendship With Becky Lynch

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) doesn't think Becky Lynch has a good friendship with anyone, as revealed on her Instagram story. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 21, 2022 02:20PM

WWE Has Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi's Shop and Facebook Pages

WWE has pulled the official merchandise shop and Facebook pages for Sasha Banks and Naomi following the recent news that they have been inde [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 21, 2022 01:26PM

The Usos Crowned Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

During Friday's SmackDown on FOX in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Tag Team Unification match between The Usos and RK-Bro took place in the mai [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 21, 2022 01:36AM

Backstage Update On Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

As reported earlier, Triple H is officially back working full time in WWE following his cardiac event last year. Fightful Select is reportin [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 20, 2022 05:55PM


