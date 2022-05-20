WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage Update On Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 20, 2022

As reported earlier, Triple H is officially back working full time in WWE following his cardiac event last year. Fightful Select is reporting Triple H’s current duties are drastically different than they were before his absence, but no further details were given. 

Fightful Select also reports that while Stephanie McMahon taking "leave of absence" surprised many in the company, it didn’t "come overnight" and had been in the works for a while. WWE public relations were aware before the announcement and members of the media held off reporting until it was official.

Source: Fightful Select

