Nia Jax Says Nobody Has A Good Friendship With Becky Lynch

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2022

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) doesn't think Becky Lynch has a good friendship with anyone, as revealed on her Instagram story.

During an Instagram Q&A session, Jax was asked if she has a good friendship with Becky Lynch, to which she responded, "Lol I don’t think she has a good friendship with anyone."

In 2018, Nia Jax accidentally punched Lynch (for real) during an episode of WWE RAW. The punch took Lynch out of action and her scheduled match against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series never took place. The punch will also be remembered for Lynch's bloody nose, and was actually a turning point in her career.

