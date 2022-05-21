WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Has Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi's Shop and Facebook Pages

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2022

WWE has pulled the official merchandise shop and Facebook pages for Sasha Banks and Naomi following the recent news that they have been indefinitely suspended.

The pages on Facebook were run by WWE staff. Banks’ page had 3 million followers and Naomi’s page had over 1.8 million followers. Their WWE Shop pages being removed will mean they will not receive as many royalties as they will not be pushing any more merchandise.

It remains to be seen if either will return to WWE with both their contracts due to expire very soon.

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 21, 2022 01:29AM


