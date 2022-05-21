WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announced Sasha Banks and Naomi Suspended Indefinitely, New Women’s Tag Team Champions To Be Crowned

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2022

During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation was addressed by Michael Cole.

Cole told viewers that Banks and Naomi "let us all down" when they walked out WWE on this past Monday's RAW over their frustrations with the creative plans for the main event. Cole confirmed they walked out of the building after leaving the Women's tag titles on John Laurinaitis’ desk.

WWE management has decided to suspend the duo indefinitely and a tournament will be held to crown new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

The official WWEShop.com has pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi's respective merchandise pages. You are also unable to search for their gear.

Read more on this breaking story:

Update On When Sasha Banks And Naomi’s WWE Contracts Expire

Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out of WWE during Monday's Raw broadcast has sparked much interest as to why they left in the manner they did. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 20, 2022 03:58PM


