WWE Announced Sasha Banks and Naomi Suspended Indefinitely, New Women’s Tag Team Champions To Be Crowned

During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation was addressed by Michael Cole.

Cole told viewers that Banks and Naomi "let us all down" when they walked out WWE on this past Monday's RAW over their frustrations with the creative plans for the main event. Cole confirmed they walked out of the building after leaving the Women's tag titles on John Laurinaitis’ desk.

WWE management has decided to suspend the duo indefinitely and a tournament will be held to crown new Women’s Tag Team Champions.

The official WWEShop.com has pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi's respective merchandise pages. You are also unable to search for their gear.

