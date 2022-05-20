Update On When Sasha Banks And Naomi’s WWE Contracts Expire

Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out of WWE during Monday's Raw broadcast has sparked much interest as to why they left in the manner they did. It now transpires they do not have very long left on their WWE contracts. During the latest episode of The Ringer’s The Masked Man Show with Kaz, former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide revealed the following:

“I did hear that their contracts … they were in negotiations for renewals. I don’t know how soon it is, but I think Sasha and Naomi’s contracts were set to expire within the next two months already … What happens if their contracts just run out while they’re doing this? I don’t know. There’s so much unspoken, there’s so much unknown with this situation that I don’t want to be that person who’s just irresponsible, just spewing things recklessly like people tend to do … I’m just saying what I know, and you do with that information what you will.”

Read more on this story: