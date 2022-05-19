Naomi’s WWE Contract Is Set To Expire Soon

In an interesting update on WWE Superstar Naomi following her walk out of WWE RAW this past Monday with her tag partner Sarah Banks, a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio reveals her contract with WWE is expiring soon.

Banks and Naomi sensationally walked out of Monday's RAW in a real-life incident after expressing frustrations with the creative direction for the six-pack challenge match which was originally planned to headline the broadcast and would see Naomi win and go on to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell. Banks was scheduled to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at the premium live event.

Here is what Meltzer had to say on Naomi expiring contract:

“On Monday’s show, I mentioned Trinity’s contract. So, the deal is, and this was brought up to me as well, her contract, I guess it’s expiring soon, but she was in negotiations for a new deal. It’s possible that they might go with the idea that she’s not leaving, no matter what. Her family’s here and they don’t feel the leverage they might have felt with a Kevin Owens or Sami Zayn, or someone where if we lowball them, they’re going to leave. We have to give them a pretty big offer. In her case, maybe they wouldn’t do it, but most people who are getting new deals are getting substantial raises.”

On how walking out will not help her contract negotiations with WWE:

“This probably won’t help her cause in negotiation. Now, on the flip side, if her deal is almost up or whatever, not too far from now, that they’re renegotiating, in theory, she could sit out but then they could freeze. It’s the same thing with Sasha whenever her deal is up. If you don’t perform, whether you’re injured or just whatever, you walk out for a while, that does freeze your contract and if you don’t come back, they can freeze it in theory forever.”

