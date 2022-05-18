Cameron Believes Naomi Was Manipulated By Sasha Banks To Walk Out Of RAW Last Monday

Former Funkadactyl and WWE Superstar Cameron, who now goes by her real name of Ariana Andrew, spoke with SEScoops about Naomi walking out in the middle of RAW with Sasha Banks.

“What happened I think — I’m just gonna remove Sasha because Sasha’s done this before. Sasha’s a great athlete, let me not get this twisted cause I don’t want fans coming for me. She’s definitely deserved — like she’s a great wrestler, she’s a great character, she does what she has to do. My girl Naomi, she wouldn’t do this and I feel like she wouldn’t do this unless she had someone manipulating and telling her how to do this. Let’s best believe if I was here, coming as a Funkadactyl we wouldn’t have this happening at all.”

Cameron was asked if she believes Sasha Banks is a manipulator. She had this to say: