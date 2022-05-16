Sasha Banks & Naomi Walk Out Of WWE RAW Mid-Show, Show Plans Modified Accordingly

As previously reported, WWE had to rebook RAW on the fly after Sasha Banks and Naomi left the arena during the live broadcast. Reports from PWInsider reveal that Banks reportedly went into Vince McMahon's office and raised concerns about how the booking was set to go down.

After McMahon rejected Sasha's concerns, Banks stormed out of the arena.

The report reads:

The word making the rounds backstage at the taping is that Sasha Banks took issue with some of the planned creative for the original main event, a Raw Six Pack Challenge to determine Bianca Belair's next challenger at Hell in A Cell. Banks had a meeting with Vince McMahon and the belief among those we've heard from is that when McMahon didn't choose to change direction on the plans, Banks wouldn't back down on her issues and made the decision to leave the taping.

WWE reportedly shot several new segments with Adam Pearce and Becky Lynch to instead set up Asuka vs. Lynch as the new main event.

Corey Graves officially addressed the situation on commentary, stating the duo of Sasha and Naomi had "unprofessionally left the arena."

