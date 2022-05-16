WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Makes Sudden Match Change During RAW Broadcast

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 16, 2022

WWE making last-minute match changes prior to a broadcast isn't unheard of, but one such change actually took place during tonight's RAW broadcast.

It was announced that there would be a Six-Pack Challenge at the start of WWE RAW to determine who would be the number 1 contender for Bianca Belair’s Women’s Championship.

The match however was changed not long after and it will now be Becky Lynch vs. Asuka to determine the number 1 contender. On-screen it was explained that Sasha Banks and Naomi "left" the arena for unexplained reasons.


