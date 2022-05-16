WWE Makes Sudden Match Change During RAW Broadcast

WWE making last-minute match changes prior to a broadcast isn't unheard of, but one such change actually took place during tonight's RAW broadcast.

It was announced that there would be a Six-Pack Challenge at the start of WWE RAW to determine who would be the number 1 contender for Bianca Belair’s Women’s Championship.

The match however was changed not long after and it will now be Becky Lynch vs. Asuka to determine the number 1 contender. On-screen it was explained that Sasha Banks and Naomi "left" the arena for unexplained reasons.