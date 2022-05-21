The Usos Crowned Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

During Friday's SmackDown on FOX in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Tag Team Unification match between The Usos and RK-Bro took place in the main event on the show with The Usos picking up the win.
Jey won the match by delivering a big splash, which was allowed to happen with interference from Roman Reigns when the referee was not looking. Following the match, Reigns and The Usos continued to attack Riddle and Orton using steel steps and then putting Riddle through the announcer’s table.
Acknowledge The Bloodline.
