WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

The Usos Crowned Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2022

The Usos Crowned Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

During Friday's SmackDown on FOX in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Tag Team Unification match between The Usos and RK-Bro took place in the main event on the show with The Usos picking up the win.

Jey won the match by delivering a big splash, which was allowed to happen with interference from Roman Reigns when the referee was not looking. Following the match, Reigns and The Usos continued to attack Riddle and Orton using steel steps and then putting Riddle through the announcer’s table.

Acknowledge The Bloodline.

Read this week's WWE SmackDown results:

WWE SmackDown Results - May 20, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (May 20, 2022): Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 20, 2022 08:57PM

 


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #smackdown #the usos #jimmy usos #jey usos
https://wrestlr.me/76351/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π