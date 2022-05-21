WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mark Henry Believes Jimmy Uso Should’ve Confronted Corey Graves For "Unprofessional" Comment

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2022

The talk of the pro wrestling world continues to be Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE during this past Monday's RAW broadcast as they did not like the creative direction for the six-pack challenge that was supposed to see Naomi win and face Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell. 

During that broadcast, Corey Graves called them "unprofessional" for walking out, which was a line fed to him by Vince McMahon. 

During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Mark Henry said Naomi's husband Jimmy Usos should’ve confronted Graves for the comments he made:

"My issue was not even with the walkout, my issue was not even with the disagreement, or the disclaimer. My issue was with people on the show saying that was unprofessional because I’m going to tell you right now, if that was my wife and I’m working on that show, I’m walking down to the announce table and I’m going to say, ‘Hey, you stay professional. Do your job and then I won’t have to walk down here to the ring to tell you to not do that again.’"

Listen to Mark Henry's comments below:

Source: sportskeeda.com

Tags: #wwe #mark henry #jimmy uso #corey graves
