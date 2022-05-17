WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WNS Top 5: Sasha Banks and Naomi Walk, Booker T Angers WWE Superstar, Eric Bischoff Blasts CM Punk, More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 17, 2022

WNS Top 5: Sasha Banks and Naomi Walk, Booker T Angers WWE Superstar, Eric Bischoff Blasts CM Punk, More

Check out the top 5 headlines that have been trending on WNS over the last few hours below:

Backstage Update On Why Sasha Banks and Naomi Walked Out Of WWE RAW

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out during the live WWE RAW last night due to creative frustrations that e [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 17, 2022 12:58PM

Booker T Has Upset Seth Rollins

Booker T is never far short of an opinion or two, but his latest one hasn't gone down well with WWE Superstar Seth Rollins. During this week [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 17, 2022 01:16PM

Eric Bischoff Says "CM Punk In AEW Is The Biggest Financial Flop In Wrestling History"

Eric Bischoff and CM Punk have been in a spat recently on social media over their views on the growth of All Elite Wrestling. During hi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 17, 2022 08:35AM

Conrad Thompson Questions Why Fans Are Concerned About Ric Flair’s Return To The Ring

During the latest My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, Ric Flair's son-in-law Conrad Thompson discussed Ric Flair’s upcoming return to [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 17, 2022 10:49AM

Cody Rhodes Believes He’s The Best Wrestler In The World

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is not short of modesty these days, claiming he’s the best wrestler in the world today. He made his comment [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 17, 2022 10:34AM

 


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #aew #sasha banks #naomi walk #booker t #eric bischoff
https://wrestlr.me/76252/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π