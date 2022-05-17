WNS Top 5: Sasha Banks and Naomi Walk, Booker T Angers WWE Superstar, Eric Bischoff Blasts CM Punk, More

Check out the top 5 headlines that have been trending on WNS over the last few hours below:
⚡ Backstage Update On Why Sasha Banks and Naomi Walked Out Of WWE RAW
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out during the live WWE RAW last night due to creative frustrations that e [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 17, 2022 12:58PM
⚡ Booker T Has Upset Seth Rollins
Booker T is never far short of an opinion or two, but his latest one hasn't gone down well with WWE Superstar Seth Rollins. During this week [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 17, 2022 01:16PM
⚡ Eric Bischoff Says "CM Punk In AEW Is The Biggest Financial Flop In Wrestling History"
Eric Bischoff and CM Punk have been in a spat recently on social media over their views on the growth of All Elite Wrestling. During hi [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 17, 2022 08:35AM
⚡ Conrad Thompson Questions Why Fans Are Concerned About Ric Flair’s Return To The Ring
During the latest My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, Ric Flair's son-in-law Conrad Thompson discussed Ric Flair’s upcoming return to [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 17, 2022 10:49AM
⚡ Cody Rhodes Believes He’s The Best Wrestler In The World
WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is not short of modesty these days, claiming he’s the best wrestler in the world today. He made his comment [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 17, 2022 10:34AM