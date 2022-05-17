Booker T Has Upset Seth Rollins

Booker T is never far short of an opinion or two, but his latest one hasn't gone down well with WWE Superstar Seth Rollins. During this week’s RAW Talk, Booker addressed the upcoming Hell in a Cell match between Rollins and Cody Rhodes and claimed Rollins rise to the top compared to Rhodes was "relatively easy" which as you can imagine has upset Rollins. Here is what Booker T said:

“Seth Rollins needs this win more,” Booker responded. “I mean, Cody Rhodes right now is 2-0 heading into the rubber match. And I must say, Cody isn’t one of those guys that had that easier route. He had to work for everything. Seth Rollins is a guy who made it to the top relatively easy, but I must say he had a lot of help.”

Responding on Twitter, Rollins posted the following:

"This narrative is false. I started wrestling at 18 years old in back rooms of bars, in pole barns, at UAW Halls, the occasional parking lot. Lost money. Broke bones. Drove countless hours alone just to build a name that got erased the second I walked in the WWE door."

