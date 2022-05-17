Backstage Update On Why Sasha Banks and Naomi Walked Out Of WWE RAW

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out during the live WWE RAW last night due to creative frustrations that even Vince McMahon was unable to resolve.

In regards to Vince McMahon's reaction to the station, PWInsider reports that McMahon was in his usual gorilla position when he was told about them leaving the building, and it was just as RAW went on air. He reportedly ordered the Becky Lynch and Adam Pearce segment to be filmed right away, which was later aired in the show to explain the changes to the main event (the segment was reported to be an idea of Lynch's).

The report did not indicate McMahon's mood, but he has not taken too kindly in the past to talent who walk out believing it to be unprofessional, especially for those fans in attendance who paid to see certain talent. The fact WWE released a statement and commented about it being "unprofessional" on-air gives you a good indication of what McMahon thought.

Vince reportedly wanted to book Naomi to pin Sasha in the originally planned six-woman match in the main event of Monday's RAW. Sasha and Naomi were said to have been very upset at this booking and felt it made no sense. McMahon reportedly had a meeting with Banks but he did not seem willing to change the direction or compromise was not found. At this stage little is known about what was said in that meeting.

The original pitched storyline was that Naomi after her win on RAW would then go on to Hell In A Cell and lose to Bianca Belair. Additionally, there was some talk that on this week’s Smackdown, an angle would have also been shot for Sasha Banks to lose to Ronda Rousey and also likely at HIAC. Another source of frustration for the duo who felt it made them look weak.

The report also notes, that while not confirmed another pitch for Banks and Naomi was presented on Monday that would have seen them compete in a short tag vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, however Banks and Naomi were informed by WWE Producer Molly Holly that creative wanted to roll with Six-Pack Challenge main event, with Naomi going over. This prompted the women to then go to the head of talent relations John Laurinaitis to inform management they were leaving the building, they left the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship belts behind before departing.

The belief is the creative plans were not the crux of the incident, but the women's portrayal over the next several weeks, especially given all they have put into their tag team since winning the Women’s Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 38. They felt putting over other talents in the manner presented at this stage would be detrimental to their efforts as a tag team thus far and decided on that reason to walk out of the company.

At this stage, their status with the company remains unclear, although they are still listed on the official WWE roster page. We'll keep you updated with regards to what happens next!