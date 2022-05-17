Conrad Thompson Questions Why Fans Are Concerned About Ric Flair’s Return To The Ring

During the latest My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, Ric Flair's son-in-law Conrad Thompson discussed Ric Flair’s upcoming return to the ring and the reaction from some that Flair is making a bad decision. Here is what he had to say:

On reviving the Jim Crockett Promotions banner:

“Once upon a time, the greatest wrestling weekend of my life was ECW One Night Stand because ECW went away with a whimper. I mean, there was no final show. We didn’t really get to say goodbye. At least with the last Nitro, we knew it was the last Nitro. But for Jim Crockett promotions, it just went away. In a perfect world, there would have been a One Night Stand version of that 30 years ago, but it didn’t happen “I’m sad that Jim Crockett Jr. won’t be here to see it. But David Crockett and as many of the Crocketts that we can get will be there on hand to celebrate one last run, one last match, not just for the Nature Boy, but for Jim Crockett promotions. We’ve licensed the music. It’s going to look and feel just like it did way back when in the mid ’80s.”

On those concerned for Ric Flair's wellbeing returning to the ring: