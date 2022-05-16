WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Is Returning To The Ring To Wrestle Ric Flair

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 16, 2022

WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is reportedly coming out of retirement to wrestle Ric Flair in July, according to Fightful Select.

Dave Meltzer recently revealed that Flair told him that FTR & Flair vs. Rock N' Roll Express and "someone else" is planned, and that  "someone else" is to be Flair's longtime rival Steamboat.

The match is due to take place on Sunday, July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds promoted under the "Jim Crockett Promotions" banner and will stream on FITE TV.

Steamboat is younger than Flair, aged 69 and retired from the ring back in 1994, although he did have a number of matches in 2009 against Chris Jericho and worked some matches offscreen.

Source: Fightful Select
