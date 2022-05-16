Ric Flair Confirms He Will Return To The Ring One Final Time In July

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair has confirmed he will be returning to the ring in the summer, revealing the news to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi today.

His return and final match will take place on Sunday, July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds and will air FITE TV following the Starrcast V convention, which runs from July 29-31. The match is being advertised under the banner of "Jim Crockett Promotions", which is the promotion Flair worked for during the 1980s.

"I'm going to walk that aisle one last time to prove once and for all that to be the Man, you've got to beat the Man," Flair said in a statement to ESPN.

Flair has not wrestled in 11 years and at the age of 73, and with health issues, many are concerned that he is making a big mistake. His last WWE match was in 2008 at WrestleMania XXIV against Shawn Michaels.