Cody Rhodes Believes He’s The Best Wrestler In The World

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is not short of modesty these days, claiming he’s the best wrestler in the world today.

He made his comments during an interview Sports Illustrated, Rhodes said he doesn’t care if his confidence upsets people:

“I think I’m the best wrestler in the world. And I think it’s by a large margin. That upsets a lot of people, but I don’t mean it to draw ire. This is all I do. I’m not in charge. I’m here to hone my craft, build my body, and win matches. Every week, I have to be better. That’s the ultimate clarity for me.”

Rhodes made his sensational return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in April following his shock departure from All Elite Wrestling.

