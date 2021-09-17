WWE Reacts To Dark Side Of The Ring Episode On 'The Plane Ride From Hell'

Last night's Dark Side Of The Ring episode on VICE TV which focused on the infamous WWE 'Plane Ride From Hell' back in May of 2002 has seen a huge backlash online from fans.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been trending since it aired on Twitter due to Flair allegedly exposing himself to a flight attendant. In addition comments from Tommy Dreamer seemingly defending Flair have landed him in hot water with IMPACT Wrestling who have suspended him.

Lots of other unpleasant stuff was revealed during the episode, such as a young Brock Lesnar flashing himself to Terri Runnels and RVD revealing wrestlers use to "h-bomb" each other's drinks, and also those of women they were with.

WWE has reacted to the backlash and has decided to remove an episode of from Peacock which gleefully made light of Ric Flair's antics of flashing people on airplanes.

You can see that clip in the tweet below.

Here’s a video of Ric Flair flashing flight attendants being portrayed in two separate WWE productions—the "30 For 30” episode they co-produced with ESPN and an episode of Story Time on WWE Network—as a happy fun time worthy of happy fun time cartoon portrayals with jaunty music. pic.twitter.com/IzTqiUaVHH — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) September 17, 2021

WWE has removed the Plane Ride from Hell episode of Story Time from Peacock pic.twitter.com/sUQh4DBRtd — Dirt Sheet Radio (@DirtSheetRadio) September 18, 2021

See also: More Bad News For Ric Flair Following Dark Side Of The Ring Backlash