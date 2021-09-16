Fans Calling For Tony Khan To Reconsider Hiring Ric Flair Following Dark Side Of The Ring Episode

Vice TV’s Dark Side of The Ring returned tonight looking back at WWE’s infamous "Plane Ride From Hell" incident back in May of 2002.

As you can imagine some of the interviews that took place during the episode have caused something of social media fallout with a number of wrestlers receiving bad attention from the episode.

If you're not familiar with the "Plane Ride from Hell" it was an incident took place when WWE returned from overseas back to the United States from London, England in May 2002.

The seven-hour flight had many WWE personnel and talent on board and become known for a number of incidences that reflected poorly on WWE. The biggest story to come out of that flight was Ric Flair facing sexual harassment allegations from two flight attendants, allegations that he denied and WWE was forced to settle out of court.

During tonight's episode of Dark Side Of The Ring, one of the flight attendants was interviewed and claimed Flair followed her to the galley of the plane, in a robe naked and flashed her his penis, she alleged he put her hand on him. Scott Hall was also accused of sexual harassment on that same flight by attendants.

While the story of Flair has been known somewhat for a while, hearing it from the flight attendant has caused a social media storm with Flair trending and people calling him and Hall out for sexual harassment.

It has also be made worse by the fact ECW original Tommy Dreamer gave an interview on the incident and seemed extremely dismissive of Flair's actions toward the flight attendant, this has led to many online calling out Dreamer and saying they have lost all respect for him.

Some fans are also tweeting Tony Khan to reconsider hiring Flair.

If that wasn't bad enough, former WWE Superstar Terri Runnels during the episode mentioned a young Brock Lesnar showed her his penis with no other details. Runnels has in the past gone into extensive detail about the incident, and told PWTorch the following in 2004:

"Ewwww! You know what, I’ll tell you something because this is something I’ve never told before, but I’ll go ahead and rat on him. I have no respect for him whatsoever. The reason being—and maybe this is because he was young and dumb, and we’ve all had our young and dumb moments. When he was first in the business, I will never forget we were at a pay—per—view in England, and the girls’ dressing room and some other little room were right next door to each other. Dustin was in this other room watching a monitor and beside Dustin was Brock. He was in the middle. To the right of Brock was Curt Hennig. And I walked next door to say something to Dustin. I forget what. And Brock was sitting there in a towel and Brock opened the towel and exposed himself. And, boy was that a little red penis. I have never seen something so red. I didn’t know skin could be pink like a mouse. I just didn’t understand that could happen. But it was this pink thing. I remember thinking, number one, well, why would you want to show that? Number two, I remember thinking how disrespectful it was. I carry myself as a lady and have for many years."

Did you watch tonight's Dark Side Of The Ring episode? - let us know what you think about the fallout below in the comment section...

