RVD Speaks Out On Disturbing "H-Bombing" That Took Place Back In The Day

Dark Side of the Ring returned on Thursday for the second half of season three, and it kicked off with an extensive look at the infamous WWE Plane Ride From Hell in May of 2002.

As you can imagine there has been a lot of fallout from the episode, with Tommy Dreamer being suspended from IMPACT Wrestling, and Ric Flair and others notably quiet on the matter following a huge backlash on social media.

Another eye-opening subject touched upon during the episode was when, RVD brought up how back in the day, "H-Bombing" was common among wrestlers where a pill would be dropped into an unsuspecting wrestler’s drink then they would have their eyebrows shaved off.

More disturbingly, some wrestlers would drop them into female’s drinks and have their way with them after they passed out.

You can check out what was said by RVD below.