Tommy Dreamer Indefinitely Suspended From IMPACT Wrestling

Tommy Dreamer has been suspended indefinitely by IMPACT Wrestling, according to a report from PWInsider.

IMPACT President Ed Nordholm sent out an email today to the company roster and staff to announce Dreamer's suspension.

The suspension follows comments Dreamer made on the Dark Side of the Ring episode that aired last night on VICE TV. During the episode Dreamer seemingly defended Ric Flair who forced himself onto flight attendant Heidi Doyle during the infamous WWE Plane Ride From Hell in 2002.

The email also noted that Dreamer was "asked to leave effective immediately" from the company offices in Nashville, TN.

Dreamer has not commented on the situation but those with concerns in the company have been asked to approach Nordholm, Gail Kim or Scott D’Amore.

The episode can be watched below.