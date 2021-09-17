More Bad News For Ric Flair Following Dark Side Of The Ring Backlash

Things are not looking good for WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair following the backlash from last night’s Dark Side of Ring which broadcast on Vice TV.

PWInsider is now reporting Car Shield is pausing their advertising campaign with Flair, with the following statement issued, "We take these matters very seriously. As of right now, we are pausing the campaign and we will do our due diligence."

Fans are also still tweeting AEW President Tony Khan and key executives requesting they think twice about hiring Flair.

You can watch the Plane Ride From Hell episode of Dark Side of the Ring below.