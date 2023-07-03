WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big WWE Superstar Set To Make Return On Tonight's RAW (SPOILER)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 03, 2023

Details have emerged suggesting Brock Lesnar is set to return on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network.

Brock Lesnar was last seen on WWE television defeating Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions. This was the second match between the pair with Cody having defeated Lesnar at Backlash in April.

PWInsider is reporting Lesnar is in Maryland tonight which will emanate from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. Lesnar will be in town to build to a third match with Rhodes at SummerSlam in Detroit, MI.

Rhodes recently told Lesnar to "come back to work."

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #brock lensar

