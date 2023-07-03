Big WWE Superstar Set To Make Return On Tonight's RAW (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Details have emerged suggesting Brock Lesnar is set to return on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on USA Network.

Brock Lesnar was last seen on WWE television defeating Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions. This was the second match between the pair with Cody having defeated Lesnar at Backlash in April.

PWInsider is reporting Lesnar is in Maryland tonight which will emanate from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. Lesnar will be in town to build to a third match with Rhodes at SummerSlam in Detroit, MI.

Rhodes recently told Lesnar to "come back to work."

