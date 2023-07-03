WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
High Ranking WWE Creative Member Expressed "Trepidation" Over Bloodline Civil War Finish

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 03, 2023

Saturday's WWE 2023 WWE Money in the Bank premium live event ended in a shocking way when Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns in what was Reigns' first pinfall loss since December 2019. 

It has been reported in the days leading up to the London event that WWE had planned a "drastic" finish for the Bloodline Civil War match. In an update, insider source @WrestleVotes commented on the ending on the match:

"There was a feeling of trepidation from a high ranking creative member in crafting the finish for this past Saturdays Bloodline match. A strong argument that Reigns shouldn’t be pinned prior to losing the title was present throughout the process."

It remains unclear who the high-ranking official was.

Tags: #wwe #money in the bank #mitb #roman reigns #jey uso #the bloodline #civil war

