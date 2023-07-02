WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Latest On Drew McIntyre's WWE Contract

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 02, 2023

Latest On Drew McIntyre's WWE Contract

On Saturday, Drew McIntyre made his return to WWE TV at the Money in the Bank 2023. McIntyre has long been rumored for the event especially since it was being held in London.

PWInsider is reporting that McIntyre wanted a strong storyline to return to and in confronting GUNTHER it looks like he got his wish and will be the next name to challenge for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Title, likely at SummerSlam 2023.

In an update on McIntyre's WWE contract, his deal is up in 2024 and PWInsider is reporting that nothing has changed in regard to his current deal. It had been reported recently that both sides were far apart on money. 

McIntyre is scheduled to be on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Triple H Addresses Drew McIntyre’s Time Away From WWE

During the 2023 Money in the Bankpost-show press conference, Triple H addressed internet rumors regarding McInytre’s hiatus and how no [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 02, 2023 05:14PM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #drew mcintyre

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82563/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer