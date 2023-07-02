Latest On Drew McIntyre's WWE Contract

On Saturday, Drew McIntyre made his return to WWE TV at the Money in the Bank 2023. McIntyre has long been rumored for the event especially since it was being held in London.

PWInsider is reporting that McIntyre wanted a strong storyline to return to and in confronting GUNTHER it looks like he got his wish and will be the next name to challenge for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Title, likely at SummerSlam 2023.

In an update on McIntyre's WWE contract, his deal is up in 2024 and PWInsider is reporting that nothing has changed in regard to his current deal. It had been reported recently that both sides were far apart on money.

McIntyre is scheduled to be on tonight's episode of WWE RAW.