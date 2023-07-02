WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Triple H Addresses Drew McIntyre’s Time Away From WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 02, 2023

Triple H Addresses Drew McIntyre’s Time Away From WWE

During the 2023 Money in the Bankpost-show press conference, Triple H addressed internet rumors regarding McInytre’s hiatus and how now he is back he wants him to stay for the remainder of his career. Triple H said:

“It’s also a funny thing, the amount of speculation that happens around things. I read stuff all the time that’s printed and put out there. ‘Sources say.’ 75% of it is completely off base. If Drew had an issue, it’s news to me. He was out with an injury and getting stuff fixed. While he was out, he had something else to get fixed so we did it, and here he is. He’s an amazing performer. He is one of the highlight superstars in this era. Thrilled to have him back and hopefully, he’s here for the rest of his career.” 

Source: Fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #money in the bank #mitb #triple h #drew mcintyre

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82560/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer