Current WWE WrestleMania 40 Plan For Roman Reigns Revealed

Roman Reigns might be on a downward spiral right now following his first pinfall since 2019 at the Money in the Bank event, but the company still has plans to keep Reigns as champion until WrestleMania 40 next year.

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the plan as it stands is for Reigns to go up against Cody Rhodes again after Rhodes noted that winning the World Heavyweight Championship currently held by Seth Rollins wouldn’t finish his story:

“His storyline is that the belt that his father didn’t win – which is apparently Roman’s belt – that’s the one that’s the story.

“So basically, he almost has said it’s next year’s WrestleMania, which is the plan right now.”