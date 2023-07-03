Rumored Card For WWE SummerSlam 2023

The 2023 WWE SummerSlam will take place Saturday, August 5.

SummerSlam marks the first WWE event to be held at Ford Field since WrestleMania in 2007 and the first SummerSlam to take place in the state of Michigan since 1993.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that the following matches are expected to take place at the 2023 event:

- Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

- Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

- Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

- Gunther vs Drew McIntyre

- Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Meltzer also added:

“Logan Paul is on the show. As of yesterday, he was not planned to face LA Knight as the plan was to give him an opponent for a showcase in-ring match. Just coming off TV, I figured Knight made the most sense and nothing is official until it’s announced. That still leaves openings for people like Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn and probably Edge, who returns on Friday night in MSG.”