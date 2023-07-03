WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rumored Card For WWE SummerSlam 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 03, 2023

The 2023 WWE SummerSlam will take place Saturday, August 5.

SummerSlam marks the first WWE event to be held at Ford Field since WrestleMania in 2007 and the first SummerSlam to take place in the state of Michigan since 1993.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that the following matches are expected to take place at the 2023 event:

- Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

- Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

- Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

- Gunther vs Drew McIntyre

- Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Meltzer also added:

“Logan Paul is on the show. As of yesterday, he was not planned to face LA Knight as the plan was to give him an opponent for a showcase in-ring match. Just coming off TV, I figured Knight made the most sense and nothing is official until it’s announced. That still leaves openings for people like Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn and probably Edge, who returns on Friday night in MSG.”

High Ranking WWE Creative Member Expressed "Trepidation" Over Bloodline Civil War Finish

Saturday's WWE 2023 WWE Money in the Bank premium live event ended in a shocking way when Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns in what was Reigns' fi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 03, 2023 03:11PM


Tags: #wwe #summerslam

