Fourth Round 2023 WWE Draft Picks: NXT Stars Drafted To RAW and SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 28, 2023

WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg announced the fourth and final round of 2023 WWE Draft picks on Friday Night SmackDown (Night One).

Round 4 picks:

1. Damage CTRL. (SmackDown)
2. Shinsuke Nakamura (RAW)
3. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (SmackDown) *NXT Move*
4. Indi Hartwell (RAW) *NXT Move*

