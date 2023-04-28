Third Round 2023 WWE Draft Picks: JBL and Teddy Long Announce Picks

WWE Hall of Famer JBL and former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long announced the third round of 2023 WWE Draft picks on Friday Night SmackDown.
Round 3 picks:
1. Bobby Lashley (SmackDown)
2. Drew McIntyre (RAW)
3. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Michin, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows (SmackDown)
4. The Miz (RAW
