Second Round 2023 WWE Draft Picks: Rob Van Dam and Michael Hayes Announce Picks

WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes and Rob Van Dam announced the second round of 2023 WWE Draft picks on Friday Night SmackDown.
Round 2 picks:
1. The Street Profits (SmackDown)
2. Imperium (RAW)
3. Edge (SmackDown)
4. Matt Riddle (RAW)
#SmackDown gets the next pick in the #WWEDraft:— WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2023
WWE Hall of Famer @EdgeRatedR returns HOME! 🤘🔥 pic.twitter.com/qw9J3xe7Fa
