First 2023 WWE Draft Picks Revealed: Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch

Triple H kicked off night one of the 2023 WWE Draft on Friday Night SmackDown.

Triple H told noted everyone on RAW and SmackDown is eligible and half would be drafted tonight, while the other half will be drafted on Monday's RAW. He also confirmed select names from NXT are also eligible with the changes going into effect on May 8.

The first round picks are as follows:

1. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman (SmackDown)

2. Cody Rhodes (RAW)

3. Bianca Belair (SmackDown)

4. Becky Lynch (RAW)