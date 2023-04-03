WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Breaks Down Crying Revealing Heartbreaking News During WWE WrestleMania 39 Press Conference

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2023

Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed during Sunday's WWE WrestleMania press conference that the young contortionist dancer who appeared during Bianca Belair's entrance lost her mother this morning. Despite her mother's passing the young dancer couldn't let the opportunity to appear at WrestleMania pass.

Triple H was in tears talking about the situation.

WNS wishes the young girl all the best with her future.

Thank you for supporting WNS during WrestleMania 39 weekend. Please drop WNS co-founder, Ben Kerin a follow on social media - Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

