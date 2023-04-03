Triple H Breaks Down Crying Revealing Heartbreaking News During WWE WrestleMania 39 Press Conference

Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed during Sunday's WWE WrestleMania press conference that the young contortionist dancer who appeared during Bianca Belair's entrance lost her mother this morning. Despite her mother's passing the young dancer couldn't let the opportunity to appear at WrestleMania pass.
Triple H was in tears talking about the situation.
WNS wishes the young girl all the best with her future.
Thank you for supporting WNS during WrestleMania 39 weekend. Please drop WNS co-founder, Ben Kerin a follow on social media - Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.
➜ Join our WNS Goes Hollywood, WrestleMania DISCORD CHAT! ★
WWE Chief Content Officer @TripleH shares an incredibly emotional story about one of the young girls from Divas of Compton and how @BiancaBelairWWE and WWE came together to create an unforgettable moment. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BMABXGkp2p— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023
This Entrance ❤️— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) April 3, 2023
Bianca Belair is so special#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/xMULN496LY
⚡ Triple H Confirms Shane McMahon Tore His Quad During WWE WrestleMania 39
Paul "Triple H" Levesque confirmed that Shane McMahon tore his quad during the WWE WrestleMania 39 Sunday press conference. The injury is dr [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 03, 2023 12:43AM
⚡ Triple H Responds To Report WWE Is Being Sold To Endeavor
During the WWE WrestleMania 39 Sunday press conference, Nick Hausman asked Paul "Triple H" Levesque about the CNBC report about WWE being so [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 03, 2023 12:36AM
⚡ WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 Live Coverage & Results (April 2nd, 2023)
The following are the live results of Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 39, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: WWE WRESTLEMANIA 39: NIGHT [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 02, 2023 08:05PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com