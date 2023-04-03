Triple H Breaks Down Crying Revealing Heartbreaking News During WWE WrestleMania 39 Press Conference

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

Paul "Triple H" Levesque revealed during Sunday's WWE WrestleMania press conference that the young contortionist dancer who appeared during Bianca Belair's entrance lost her mother this morning. Despite her mother's passing the young dancer couldn't let the opportunity to appear at WrestleMania pass.

Triple H was in tears talking about the situation.

WNS wishes the young girl all the best with her future.

WWE Chief Content Officer @TripleH shares an incredibly emotional story about one of the young girls from Divas of Compton and how @BiancaBelairWWE and WWE came together to create an unforgettable moment. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BMABXGkp2p — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023