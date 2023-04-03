WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Responds To Report WWE Is Being Sold To Endeavor

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2023

During the WWE WrestleMania 39 Sunday press conference, Nick Hausman asked Paul "Triple H" Levesque about the CNBC report about WWE being sold to Endeavor with Vince McMahon remaining as the executive chairman. 

Levesque was asked for comment but said "nope" as he wanted to focus on WrestleMania and what went down. The same question was also asked to Roman Reigns earlier in the conference with Reigns responding, "I was busy smashing your favorite. I don't really know too much about that. Today was a busy day for me. Whatever happened, I'm sure they're all very lucky to have me, I know that much."

According to CNBC, there will be an announcement tomorrow concerning the sale.

