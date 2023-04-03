Triple H Confirms Shane McMahon Tore His Quad During WWE WrestleMania 39

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

Paul "Triple H" Levesque confirmed that Shane McMahon tore his quad during the WWE WrestleMania 39 Sunday press conference. The injury is drawing comparison to that of Shane's father Vince McMahon, who memorably tore his quad at the 2005 WWE Royal Rumble event.

Triple H also tore his quad muscle in 2002 and 2007.

Triple H heaped praise on Snoop Dogg for stepping in so quickly to knock out The Miz and pin him for a WrestleMania victory while medical personnel tended to Shane McMahon.

