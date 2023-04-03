WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Confirms Shane McMahon Tore His Quad During WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 03, 2023

Paul "Triple H" Levesque confirmed that Shane McMahon tore his quad during the WWE WrestleMania 39 Sunday press conference. The injury is drawing comparison to that of Shane's father Vince McMahon, who memorably tore his quad at the 2005 WWE Royal Rumble event.

Triple H also tore his quad muscle in 2002 and 2007.

Triple H heaped praise on Snoop Dogg for stepping in so quickly to knock out The Miz and pin him for a WrestleMania victory while medical personnel tended to Shane McMahon.

Thank you for supporting WNS during WrestleMania 39 weekend. Please drop WNS co-founder, Ben Kerin a follow on social media - Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #wrestlemania #shane mcmahon

