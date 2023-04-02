Shane McMahon Suffers Injury During His Shock WWE WrestleMania 39 Return

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

Shane McMahon made a surprise return at tonight's WWE WrestleMania 39 Sunday, but it all went horribly wrong. This was Shane’s first appearance since the 2022 Royal Rumble

During an in-ring segment with hosts, The Miz and WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg it was announced there was an attendance of 81,395. Miz then addressed what happened with Pat McAfee and George Kittle on WM Saturday, and said he wasn’t happy about being embarrassed. Miz got angry with Snoop for damaging his suit and said this is WrestleMania, but Snoop said wrong, homeboy, this is our WrestleMania, it belongs to the city of Los Angeles. He then welcomed Shane McMahon to a the ring for an impromptu match against Miz.

The bell rang and Shane delivered punches to Miz, Shane then ducked Miz and jumped over him, but he knee/leg buckled and he couldn't get back up.

Shane was taken out of the ring by medics before the finish of the match. It appeared he may have suffered a torn ACL. Snoop returned to the ring and took Miz out with a punch. Snoop asked Shane if he’s alright and then delivered The People’s Elbow to get a pin on Miz.

This appeared all unplanned, but Snoop is receiving a lot of praise for "saving" the segment.