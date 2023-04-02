WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 Live Coverage & Results (April 2nd, 2023)

WNS WrestleMania DISCORD

The following are the live results of Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 39, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 39: NIGHT 2 RESULTS (4/2/2023)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." signature narrated by John Cena airs. That's right folks, it's time to "finish the story," as WrestleMania Goes Hollywood: Night 2 is now officially off-and-running with the Kickoff Show now underway on the WWE Network on Peacock, YouTube and other outlets.

Kayla Braxton welcomes inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The camera pans the massive venue and settles at the pre-show area where Braxton introduces her fellow co-panelists for the official WrestleMania 39 Kickoff Show.

Joining Braxton is Wade Barrett, Booker T and Kevin Patrick. She mentions Peter Rosenberg will be joining them later, but he is currently working on "something special." The panelists then begin running down the matches scheduled for tonight as the official match graphics flash across the screen and the fans react in the background.

Now we send things to the first "Road to WrestleMania" video package, which features a look at the events leading up to the triple-threat showdown for the WWE Intercontinental Championship between GUNTHER, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

Once the video wraps up we return to the panelists, who give their thoughts on the bout and chime in with their predictions. Barrett goes with GUNTHER. Booker T picks GUNTHER. Kevin Patrick leans towards Sheamus.

We shoot to a commercial break. When return we see Peter Rosenberg backstage inside SoFi Stadium when Liv Morgan rolls by on a golf cart. He stops her and asks for her thoughts on the Women's Showcase match scheduled for tonight.

He brings the camera with him and walks towards Gorilla position. He stops at an elevator and out comes Stacy Keibler and some others. He addresses them as "some people," as he didn't seem to notice the new addition to the WWE Hall of Fame.

Rosenberg exits the elevator and sees Bronson Reed. Reed tells him to watch himself walking around backstage. He continues and walks, Goodfellas-style, outside, through the kitchen and to the table, as he makes his way to Gorilla position. He sees The Street Profits and they talk about Bianca Belair's match tonight.

Now he drops down and does some push-ups the way WWE Superstars sometimes do before walking through the curtain. He points out the name being after the late, great Gorilla Monsoon. He then walks through the curtains himself and brings the camera with him out to the grand stage in the stadium.

We return to the panelists who react to the impressive sights we just saw walking with Peter Rosenberg from the point of view of a WWE Superstar heading out for a match at WrestleMania. Booker T and Wade Barrett talk about their experiences doing exactly that -- for real.

After another commercial break, we see the lengthy Royal Rumble statistics type video looking at records, interesting business figures and other notable numbers from WrestleMania history. After this airs, we shoot to another quick ad time-out.

When we return this time, we see the Make-A-Wish kids whose dream it was to be at WrestleMania being included in John Cena's ring entrance during night one on Saturday night. Once the highlights wrap up, we shoot to the panelists who send us to the Cricket Wireless Fan Zone, where Byron Saxton chats with some fans.

The segment wraps up and we see footage showing the build-up to the Women's Showcase match later tonight. The panelists weigh in with their thoughts as the highlights from SmackDown the past few weeks airs on the screen. From there, we return to the panel where Peter Rosenberg joins the gang.

Now things are sent over to Cathy Kelley, who is backstage with "The Wise Man" of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman. He walks circles around Kelley as she talks about The Usos losing their Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania Saturday. She asks if that's a bad omen for Roman Reigns heading into his title defense against Cody Rhodes later tonight.

Heyman talks about Dusty Rhodes teaching him a lesson about "where's the money" when he was tasked with conveying to the viewing audience the enormity of Starrcade back in the day. He then says simply, the money is with Roman Reigns. Not Cody Rhodes. He tells "The American Nightmare" that it was a nice try, but Reigns won't wilt under the bright lights tonight. He tells him to get ready to lose to "The Tribal Chief."

He wraps up and we head to the "Road to WrestleMania" video package for the Edge vs. "The Demon" Finn Balor match inside Hell In A Cell tonight. After that we return to the panelists who sound off with their thoughts on the highly-anticipated showdown.

From there, we see video highlights of Logan Paul's ring entrance and match against Seth "Freakin'" Rollins from night one. After that we see an extended video looking at highlights of all of the matches from night one.

When the package wraps up, we return to the panelists who are joined by Greg Miller, the host of "This is Awesome" on the WWE Network on Peacock. Braxton asks him for some of his favorite moments from WrestleMania 39: Night 1.

After we return from another commercial break, we see the full ring entrance that Seth "Freakin'" Rollins had at night one. We then shoot to the "Road to WrestleMania" video package for tonight's Brock Lesnar vs. Omos showdown. The panelists weigh in with their thoughts and then we're sent into a video package recapping this year's 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Now we return to the panelists who talk about the big weekend for Rey Mysterio, while also giving Dominik Mysterio a ton of props. They switch gears and send us to another commercial break, where The Miz's WrestleMania musical performance is shown.

Following the latest commercial break, we return to the panelists who are joined by George Kittle, the NFL San Francisco 49ers player who was involved in the impromptu Pat McAfee and The Miz match. He talks about his involvement in the bout.

After they wrap up with him they run down the lineup for tonight and Peter Rosenberg reveals that Brock Lesnar vs. Omos will be opening the show. From there, we shoot to the "Road to WrestleMania" video package for the Raw Women's Championship showdown. Once it wraps up, the panelists give their thoughts on the Asuka vs. Bianca Belair match for the title.

We shoot to another commercial break and when we return, we are sent over to Byron Saxton in the Cricket Wireless Fan Zone once again. He talks to some fans and sends it back to the panelists, who then run down more of the card.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

The panelists wrap up the Kickoff Show for night two on that note. We switch over to the main show on the WWE Network on Peacock and the Kevin Hart cold open video package airs to get things started.

After that we shoot inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. where The Miz and Snoop Dogg hype the crowd up for a few seconds before Omos is introduced. "The Nigerian Giant" emerges accompanied by MVP and heads to the ring for tonight's opener.