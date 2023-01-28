WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rumored Match Order For Tonight’s WWE 2023 Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2023

Rumored Match Order For Tonight's WWE 2023 Royal Rumble

Fightful Select is reporting that match order has been confirmed for tonight’s 2023 Royal Rumble at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. This is the reported order with just an hour before show time:

- Men’s Royal Rumble
- Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight
- RAW Women’s title: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
- Women’s Royal Rumble
- A musical performance from HARDY.
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens.

Card is subject to change!

