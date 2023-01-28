Rumored Match Order For Tonight’s WWE 2023 Royal Rumble

Fightful Select is reporting that match order has been confirmed for tonight’s 2023 Royal Rumble at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. This is the reported order with just an hour before show time:

- Men’s Royal Rumble

- Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

- RAW Women’s title: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

- Women’s Royal Rumble

- A musical performance from HARDY.

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens.

Card is subject to change!

