Former WWE Superstar Rumored To Be Returning Tonight During 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is almost upon us from San Antonio.
A number of names are reportedly backstage, although some are just visiting there are some expected to make their return and one such name is Nia Jax.
PWInsider is reporting that while the news is not confirmed that is the word that is going around backstage at the event.
Jax was released by WWE in 2021 and she later revealed it because she refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
