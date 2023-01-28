WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

>> ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 NEWS <<

 

Former WWE Superstar Rumored To Be Returning Tonight During 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2023

Former WWE Superstar Rumored To Be Returning Tonight During 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is almost upon us from San Antonio.

A number of names are reportedly backstage, although some are just visiting there are some expected to make their return and one such name is Nia Jax.

PWInsider is reporting that while the news is not confirmed that is the word that is going around backstage at the event.

Jax was released by WWE in 2021 and she later revealed it because she refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

📺 WATCH: Kevin Owens Arrives For WWE Royal Rumble Wearing "Sami Zayn Forever" T-Shirt

Kevin Owens today arrived at the Alamodome for the WWE Royal Rumble wearing a "Sami Zayn Forever" t-shirt. During the video posted on WWE s [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 28, 2023 03:21PM

 


Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #nix jax

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80404/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer