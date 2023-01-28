📺 WATCH: Kevin Owens Arrives For WWE Royal Rumble Wearing "Sami Zayn Forever" T-Shirt

Kevin Owens today arrived at the Alamodome for the WWE Royal Rumble wearing a "Sami Zayn Forever" t-shirt.
During the video posted on WWE social media he said, "Oh this? It’s nothing." Owens is set to go up against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at tonight’s event.
Look who just showed up for #RoyalRumble!— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2023
Big night ahead for @FightOwensFight as he sets his sights on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship! 😤
Interesting shirt choice. pic.twitter.com/izWJFcKCBh
