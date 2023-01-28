WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: Kevin Owens Arrives For WWE Royal Rumble Wearing "Sami Zayn Forever" T-Shirt

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2023

📺 WATCH: Kevin Owens Arrives For WWE Royal Rumble Wearing "Sami Zayn Forever" T-Shirt

Kevin Owens today arrived at the Alamodome for the WWE Royal Rumble wearing a "Sami Zayn Forever" t-shirt.

During the video posted on WWE social media he said, "Oh this? It’s nothing." Owens is set to go up against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at tonight’s event.

