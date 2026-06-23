WNS Comments Are Back And Better Than Ever: Join The Conversation Today



WNS is excited to welcome the return of comments, allowing readers to instantly join the conversation, share their opinions, react to the latest wrestling news, and connect with fans worldwide. Best of all, no registration is required, so you can post anonymously and start discussing right away.

Over the past year, one of the most requested features from our community has been the return of reader discussions. We listened, and after extensive development and testing, the new WNS Community Discussion system is now live and packed with features designed to make conversations more engaging, interactive, and enjoyable.

Whether you want to debate the latest WWE storyline, discuss AEW's biggest moments, share your thoughts on NJPW, TNA, ROH, or simply connect with other fans, the new comment platform puts the wrestling community front and center.

What Makes The New WNS Comments Different?





Personal Profiles

Every commenter receives a unique WNS identity code, allowing you to build your presence within the community. You can also customize your anonymous nickname and choose how you appear in discussions. Our top 5 commenters can also upload profile photo, which will appear next to your comments on desktop plaforms and the leaderboard.

Reply To Other Fans

Jump directly into conversations by replying to other users. Our improved nested replies make it easy to follow discussion threads and keep conversations organized.

Upvote And Downvote System

Show your support for great comments by voting them up or down. As you participate in discussions and earn votes from fellow readers, you'll build your community score and rank. Your progress will be displayed on your personal profile and contribute to your position on the WNS leaderboard, allowing the most active and respected members of the community to stand out.

Private Inbox Notifications

Never miss a response. The built-in inbox system alerts you when someone mentions you or replies to one of your comments, helping you stay connected to ongoing discussions.

Edit Your Comments

Made a typo or want to clarify your point? You can edit your comments after posting, giving you greater control over your contributions. You have 3 mins to make your edit!

Share Individual Comments

Found a comment worth sharing? Simply use the "Comment Link Copied" feature to generate a direct link to a specific comment and share it with friends or on social media.

User Moderation Tools

The platform includes features such as muting users and reporting inappropriate behavior, helping create a more positive environment for everyone.

The new comment system was designed with one goal in mind: bringing wrestling fans together. We know some of the best conversations happen after the news is published, and now those conversations have a dedicated home once again.

We're still adding new features and improvements, and reader feedback will play a major role in shaping future updates.

The next time you read a story on WNS, scroll down and join the conversation. Create your nickname, share your opinions, interact with fellow fans, and help build the most passionate wrestling discussion community online.