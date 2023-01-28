WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Possible #1 Entrant In The Women's 2023 Royal Rumble Match Revealed?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2023

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan revealed that she has been pitching to enter the women's Royal Rumble in the #1 spot. Explaining why she said:

“I am hoping and I have been pitching myself to come out first.

“I want to come out first and make a statement to not only endure all the pain and physicality that it will take to get to me to be the last woman standing, but just to leave a message that, you know, bring all 29 women.

“At the end of the day, I’m still going to be the last one standing in that ring, and who knows what title I’d want to wrestle for.”

