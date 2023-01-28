Roman Reigns Addresses The Rock Not Being Ring Ready For WWE WrestleMania 39

As has been widely reported, hopes that The Rock would be appearing at WWE WrestleMania 39 have been dashed as he doesn’t feel like he has enough time to get into the kind of shape for a match.

During an appearance on Friday’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote the Royal Rumble Roman Reigns was asked about the matter:

“That’s been the rumors, a huge buzz on that for years now, but it’s really picked up in the last couple of years. I believe he just came out with a statement saying he’s not going to be ready in time, which that’s the kind of face everyone’s making, like, hold on, he trains every single day. He’s huge. To his defense, it’s one thing to train with weights and bodybuilding to look the part but to get into the ring to do a main event match, an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. It takes a lot of conditioning. It beats up your body. There’s more that goes into it than just training in the weight room. It’s a professional athlete situation. You have to condition. He does two out of the three things perfectly. His nutrition and his weight training is on point, but you have to condition yourself, and you have to be ready to be ready to fall down. You can never get away from that. That’s number one, Dwayne. When you’re going up against Roman Reigns, you better get ready to fall down,” Reigns said.