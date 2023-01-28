Another Big Name Rumored For Tonight's 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match

We just reported one spoiler for tonight's 2023 women's Royal Rumble match, and now we have potentially another!

CJ Perry, better known to WWE fans as Lana revealed she is inSan Antonio and posted a video of herself running into Damien Priest.

There is no word on if she will appear on pay-per-view or during the women's match, but she hinted on Twitter that she could be a surprise entrant.