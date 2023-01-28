Another Big Name Rumored For Tonight's 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match

We just reported one spoiler for tonight's 2023 women's Royal Rumble match, and now we have potentially another!
CJ Perry, better known to WWE fans as Lana revealed she is inSan Antonio and posted a video of herself running into Damien Priest.
There is no word on if she will appear on pay-per-view or during the women's match, but she hinted on Twitter that she could be a surprise entrant.
Lana and Damian Priest hanging out just hours before the #RoyalRumble. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8xB5rroPG1— L. J. Bester (@LJ_Bester) January 28, 2023
⚡ Former WWE Superstar Rumored To Be Returning Tonight During Women's 2023 Royal Rumble Match
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is almost upon us from San Antonio. A number of names are reportedly backstage, although some are just visiting t [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 28, 2023 06:40PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com