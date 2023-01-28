WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another Big Name Rumored For Tonight's 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2023

We just reported one spoiler for tonight's 2023 women's Royal Rumble match, and now we have potentially another!

CJ Perry, better known to WWE fans as Lana revealed she is inSan Antonio and posted a video of herself running into Damien Priest. 

There is no word on if she will appear on pay-per-view or during the women's match, but she hinted on Twitter that she could be a surprise entrant.

Former WWE Superstar Rumored To Be Returning Tonight During Women's 2023 Royal Rumble Match

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is almost upon us from San Antonio. A number of names are reportedly backstage, although some are just visiting t [...]

