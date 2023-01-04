WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results: Kazuchika Okada Wins IWGP World Heavyweight Title, Kenny Omega Wins IWGP United States Champion

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2023

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 went down on Wednesday morning and it was filled with lots of newsworthy shocks and surprises.

Check out the results:

- Ryohei Oiwa fought Boltin Oleg to a draw in a three-minute exhibition match.

- Shingo Takagi, Sho, Toru Yano, and Great-O-Khan were the final four of New Japan Rambo

- Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, and Togi Makabe def. Minoru Suzuki, Tiger Mask, and Tatsumi Fujinami in the Antonio Inoki Memorial six-man tag match.

- Kairi def. Tam Nakano to retain the IWGP Women’s Championship.

- Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto def. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.

- Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Shota Umino def. Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi.

- Hiromu Takahashi def. Master Wato, Taiji Ishimori, and El Desperado in a four-way to win the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship.

- Kazuchika Okada def. Jay White to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) Debuts at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

As had been strongly rumored former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) made her debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, with a new ring [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 04, 2023 06:39AM

Two AEW Stars Lose Championship Gold At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

AEW stars lost gold at today's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler recently lost the Ring of Honor World Tag [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 04, 2023 06:49AM

WWE Superstar Loses Championship Gold At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

WWE Superstar Karl Anderson lost championship gold at today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. During the event, Anderson who is signed to WW [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 04, 2023 06:54AM


