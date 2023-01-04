NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results: Kazuchika Okada Wins IWGP World Heavyweight Title, Kenny Omega Wins IWGP United States Champion

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 went down on Wednesday morning and it was filled with lots of newsworthy shocks and surprises.
Check out the results:
- Ryohei Oiwa fought Boltin Oleg to a draw in a three-minute exhibition match.
- Shingo Takagi, Sho, Toru Yano, and Great-O-Khan were the final four of New Japan Rambo
- Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, and Togi Makabe def. Minoru Suzuki, Tiger Mask, and Tatsumi Fujinami in the Antonio Inoki Memorial six-man tag match.
- Kairi def. Tam Nakano to retain the IWGP Women’s Championship.
- Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto def. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles.
- Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Shota Umino def. Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi.
- Hiromu Takahashi def. Master Wato, Taiji Ishimori, and El Desperado in a four-way to win the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship.
- Kazuchika Okada def. Jay White to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.
The 2 time iwgp us champion congratulations 🎉 @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/F64ug6cOPt— Paulina ❤️ (@Paulina_Stock19) January 4, 2023
