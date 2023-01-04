Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) Debuts at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

As had been strongly rumored former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) made her debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, with a new ring name.

It was revealed that her official name now that she has departed WWE is "The CEO" Mercedes Mone’ which Banks recently filed to trademark.

During the event Mercedes Mone’ came out to confront IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI following her win over Tam Nakano and challenged her to a title match at NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose, California. Mercedes referred to herself as the "CEO of this women's division."

Mercedes Moné is here!