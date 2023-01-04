WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two AEW Stars Lose Championship Gold At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2023

AEW stars lost gold at today's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler recently lost the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships to The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match at ROH Final Battle 2022 and then Harwood and Wheeler would then lose the AAA World Tag Team Titles to Dragon Lee and Dralistico last week.

Today, things got a whole lot worse for FTR as they lost the IWGP World Tag Team Championships to Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI of Bishamon.

The belief is FTR is departing All Elite Wrestling.

Bishamon are now two-time IWGP Tag Team Champions.

Tags: #wk17 #njpw #wrestle kingdom #aew #dax harwood #cash wheeler #ftr

