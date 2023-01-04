Two AEW Stars Lose Championship Gold At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

AEW stars lost gold at today's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler recently lost the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships to The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match at ROH Final Battle 2022 and then Harwood and Wheeler would then lose the AAA World Tag Team Titles to Dragon Lee and Dralistico last week.
Today, things got a whole lot worse for FTR as they lost the IWGP World Tag Team Championships to Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI of Bishamon.
Bishamon are now two-time IWGP Tag Team Champions.
