WWE Superstar Loses Championship Gold At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2023

WWE Superstar Karl Anderson lost championship gold at today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

During the event, Anderson who is signed to WWE lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to his former Bullet Club team member Tama Tonga.

Tonga won the match using Anderson's own Gun Stun finisher to the pinfall.

Tonga is a two-time NEVER Openweight Champion.

Tags: #wk17 #njpw #wrestle kingdom #karl anderson #tama tonga

