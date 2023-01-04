WWE Superstar Loses Championship Gold At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

WWE Superstar Karl Anderson lost championship gold at today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
During the event, Anderson who is signed to WWE lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to his former Bullet Club team member Tama Tonga.
Tonga won the match using Anderson's own Gun Stun finisher to the pinfall.
Tonga is a two-time NEVER Openweight Champion.
Karl Anderson loses the NEVER Openweight Championship to former Bullet Club member at Wrestle Kingdom 17....#มือที่3 #مرسول_بارك #wk17 pic.twitter.com/GMoyL42358— Radhika Bansal (@Hello_RadhikaJi) January 4, 2023
⚡ Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) Debuts at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
As had been strongly rumored former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) made her debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, with a new ring [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 04, 2023 06:39AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com